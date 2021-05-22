Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 9,559 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $657,372.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,647 shares of company stock worth $5,513,529. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $54.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.29.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

