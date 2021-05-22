Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,600 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,597 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $955,005,000 after purchasing an additional 897,090 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 4,567.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 101.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $330,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $210,207,000 after purchasing an additional 151,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $54.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,583,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,495,576. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.29.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWTR. Argus increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $570,560.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,647 shares of company stock worth $5,513,529. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.