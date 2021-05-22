Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 45.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after buying an additional 46,568 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 67,888 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 395,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,918,000 after purchasing an additional 146,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,482. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $34.57 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.96.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $18,140,123.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,335.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $133,501.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,746 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,231 shares of company stock worth $22,657,291. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

