Twin Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,099 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,523,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total transaction of $1,249,500.00. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 55,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $6,709,386.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,947.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,613 shares of company stock valued at $26,072,626 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE ARW traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.15. The stock had a trading volume of 365,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,084. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.28 and a 52 week high of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

