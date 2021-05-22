Twin Capital Management Inc. Invests $811,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after buying an additional 4,057,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after buying an additional 3,443,179 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 652.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $252,232,000 after buying an additional 2,909,100 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 368.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,250,000 after buying an additional 1,607,458 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $704,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,200. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,076,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,155,529. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $90.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

