Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) a C$12.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 target price on Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$13.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and set a C$13.50 price objective (up previously from C$13.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.30.

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$9.43 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.15 and a 52 week high of C$10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.02 billion and a PE ratio of -34.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.46%.

In other news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,071.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$98,142.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

