Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Receives $12.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

MEDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group started coverage on Trxade Group in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trxade Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded Trxade Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Trxade Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, President Prashant Patel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $32,925.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,252,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,498,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEDS. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trxade Group in the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trxade Group in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trxade Group by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEDS traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $3.47. 11,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,088. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 million, a P/E ratio of 115.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 19.89, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Trxade Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. Trxade Group had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Trxade Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trxade Group

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web-based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

