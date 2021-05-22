Truist Begins Coverage on Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Truist began coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SWIM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Latham Group alerts:

NASDAQ SWIM opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. Latham Group has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $34.73.

In other news, insider Jason A. Duva purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski acquired 15,000 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,000 in the last quarter.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.