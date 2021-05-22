Tribune Publishing Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TPCO)

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,575 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,352% compared to the typical daily volume of 105 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Tribune Publishing by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 3.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPCO stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38. Tribune Publishing has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.47). Tribune Publishing had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $192.65 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tribune Publishing will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Noble Financial lowered shares of Tribune Publishing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mail. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

