Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) PT Raised to $61.00

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.06% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Transcat’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Transcat from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $56.98 on Thursday. Transcat has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $424.27 million, a P/E ratio of 62.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Transcat had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transcat will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $2,799,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,814,897.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Transcat by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 25,433 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 241.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

