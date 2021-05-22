Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.000-6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.76 billion-$13.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.52 billion.

NYSE TT traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $182.09. 688,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,147. The company has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $81.18 and a 1-year high of $187.98.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.73.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

