Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 4,683 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,212% compared to the average daily volume of 357 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 230.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $162.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.61.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 60.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

