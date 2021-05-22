Traders Buy High Volume of Establishment Labs Call Options (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 2,792 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,656% compared to the typical daily volume of 159 call options.

In other Establishment Labs news, CFO Renee Gaeta sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $465,556.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 9,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $706,056.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 122,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,136,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,894 shares of company stock worth $1,182,268 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Establishment Labs by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Establishment Labs by 78.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth about $186,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESTA opened at $74.98 on Friday. Establishment Labs has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -44.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.13 and its 200-day moving average is $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. Analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

