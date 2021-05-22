TradeLink Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 8,600 L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000. L Brands comprises 7.3% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $588,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,710 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,141 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,393,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,467,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in L Brands by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,800 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of L Brands stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,825,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,383. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.75. L Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $71.99.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 116.72% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on L Brands from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

In related news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.