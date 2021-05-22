Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 45.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 658 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Total were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Total by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,287,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,037,249,000 after purchasing an additional 834,078 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Total by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,702,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $155,167,000 after purchasing an additional 658,243 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Total by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,789,363 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,992,000 after purchasing an additional 35,136 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Total by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,205,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after purchasing an additional 706,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Total by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,073,000 after purchasing an additional 45,475 shares during the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Total alerts:

TOT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Total from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

TOT stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.53. The stock has a market cap of $125.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total Se has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total Se (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.