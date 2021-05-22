Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Downgraded to Hold at SEB Equity Research

SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TPDKY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. SEB Equities cut shares of Topdanmark A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Danske raised shares of Topdanmark A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Topdanmark A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of TPDKY stock remained flat at $$4.95 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55. Topdanmark A/S has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. The company operates through three segments: Private, SME, and Life. It offers illness and accident, motor, workers compensation, fire and property, liability, and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

