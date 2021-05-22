TON Token (TON) Market Capitalization Reaches $552,734.91

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. TON Token has a total market cap of $552,734.91 and $28,311.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TON Token coin can now be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TON Token has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00062950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00018833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.56 or 0.00880720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00089602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About TON Token

TON Token (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 coins. TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon . TON Token’s official website is toncommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

TON Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TON Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TON Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TON Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

