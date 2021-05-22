Tiff Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,112 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises approximately 5.7% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $18,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,420,000 after purchasing an additional 167,490 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,256,000 after buying an additional 222,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,675,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,369,000 after buying an additional 156,348 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,799,000 after acquiring an additional 79,189 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,707 shares of company stock valued at $21,677,618 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHTR traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $692.52. 761,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,553. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $498.08 and a 1 year high of $712.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $655.69 and its 200-day moving average is $640.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.29.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

