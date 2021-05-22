Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Cap Reaches $1.42 Billion

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 22nd. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and approximately $44.07 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000698 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00053459 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.88 or 0.00252205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00008987 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00033559 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00008911 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.