The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.090-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.39. 5,021,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,579,397. The Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.53.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.66%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.83.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

