The Transfer Token (TTT) Price Hits $15.26 on Major Exchanges

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and $1.25 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.26 or 0.00039808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Transfer Token alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00037073 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 60% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000175 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,131,828 coins. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Transfer Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Transfer Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.