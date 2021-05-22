The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$87.00 at National Bankshares

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$88.00 price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$86.29.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$88.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$84.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$76.50. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$54.80 and a twelve month high of C$88.84. The stock has a market cap of C$160.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.67 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.1408163 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.94%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.