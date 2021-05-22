The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Southern by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in The Southern by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in The Southern by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,245,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,499. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.41. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 84.89%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,560.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upped their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

