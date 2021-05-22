The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,800 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The Southern were worth $31,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $2,067,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $64.38. 6,245,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,016,499. The stock has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.41. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.89%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.