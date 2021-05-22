The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $29,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 19.7% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 80.1% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 89,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,993,000 after purchasing an additional 39,780 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,472,000 after purchasing an additional 27,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 312.5% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.13. 1,438,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,586. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $178.66 and a one year high of $293.05. The company has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.06.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

