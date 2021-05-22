The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 75,022 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,251,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,022 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $329,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KO. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.62. 16,033,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,400,785. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

