The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 460,223 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,374,869 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 460,223 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $453,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,501,489,000 after acquiring an additional 173,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 22,092,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,195,422,000 after purchasing an additional 442,089 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $55.08. 16,449,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,389,464. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $252.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

