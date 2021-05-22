The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 163,704 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,078,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,704 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $396,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,121 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,261 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,279,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,068 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.85. 6,317,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,601,631. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.39.

