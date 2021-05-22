The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,884,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 365,667 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 0.7% of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $696,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,026 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,932,489,000 after acquiring an additional 994,605 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.08. 17,723,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,403,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.