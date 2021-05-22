The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $282.29 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,497,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,999 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Automatic Data Processing worth $282,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.7% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.28. 1,223,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $197.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.19.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

