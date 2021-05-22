The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 15,562 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,562 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of AECOM worth $10,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in AECOM by 46.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACM opened at $64.62 on Friday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.76, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.98.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

