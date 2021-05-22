The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,334 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $10,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,399,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,761.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 114.2% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE opened at $264.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $192.09 and a 1-year high of $281.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

