The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $11.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 305,413 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $80.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $80.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

