The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $10.26 Million Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.43% of Camden National worth $10,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 5,236.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the 1st quarter valued at $529,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camden National in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $716.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National Co. has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $49.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average is $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.30. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

