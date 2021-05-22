The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 51.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,345 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $10,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,452,000 after acquiring an additional 228,668 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,033,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGP opened at $155.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.61. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.45%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.22.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

