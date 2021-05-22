The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of WEX worth $10,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in WEX by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 33.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEX alerts:

NYSE WEX opened at $191.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 66.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $444,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $16,051,883.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,115.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,558 shares of company stock worth $58,833,800 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.07.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.