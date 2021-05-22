The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,307 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 197,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 397,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $41.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 1.27. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $47.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

