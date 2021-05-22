The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Bell Bank

Bell Bank lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. The Kraft Heinz makes up 0.6% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,716,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,319,626. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The stock has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.50.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.46.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

