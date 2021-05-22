The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.59.

Shares of GS traded up $6.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $366.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,657,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,444. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $124.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.06 and a 12-month high of $376.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.