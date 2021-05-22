The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 769 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $366.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $346.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.06 and a 12 month high of $376.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

