The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €105.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €100.40 ($118.12).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €94.52 ($111.20) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a one year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €96.19 and a 200-day moving average of €90.72.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

