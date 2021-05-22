The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Lifted to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Gap (NYSE:GPS) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.53.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.52. The Gap has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The Gap’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Gap will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The Gap’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 46,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,662,277.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,572,245.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sheila Peters sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $55,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 529,662 shares of company stock worth $16,962,198. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 11,950.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 43,379 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

