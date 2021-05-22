The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Trading Up 7.7% on Analyst Upgrade

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)’s share price was up 7.7% on Friday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $110.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The Children’s Place traded as high as $95.50 and last traded at $95.38. Approximately 4,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 579,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.55.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in The Children’s Place by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 2.27.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

The Children’s Place Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

