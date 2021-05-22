The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Stock Price Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling

Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) were down 3.9% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $40.36 and last traded at $40.41. Approximately 1,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 463,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.07.

Specifically, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $109,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,369.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $522,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,320. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average of $36.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.23.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The Buckle had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 61.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Buckle in the fourth quarter worth $719,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Buckle in the fourth quarter worth $12,517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in The Buckle by 154.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 601,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,627,000 after purchasing an additional 365,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Buckle by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,795,000 after purchasing an additional 357,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Buckle in the first quarter worth $11,337,000. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Buckle Company Profile (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

