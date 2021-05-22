The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$81.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.70 to C$79.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$79.33.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$79.03 on Tuesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$50.17 and a twelve month high of C$80.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$78.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$71.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53 by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.7087965 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 67.62%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

