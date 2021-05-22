The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Shares Gap Down to $38.28

Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.28, but opened at $37.35. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares last traded at $38.08, with a volume of 582 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day moving average is $34.89.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,063,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,317,000 after acquiring an additional 41,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,692,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,900,000 after acquiring an additional 144,167 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,759,000 after acquiring an additional 569,342 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 980,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,478,000 after acquiring an additional 39,536 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,416,000 after acquiring an additional 329,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

