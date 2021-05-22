The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.91

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.91 and traded as high as $30.69. The Andersons shares last traded at $30.38, with a volume of 114,136 shares changing hands.

ANDE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -434.00 and a beta of 0.74.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. Analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Andersons by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after buying an additional 336,774 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Andersons by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Andersons by 5,897.7% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 20,406 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $4,341,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

