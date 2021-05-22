The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.91

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.91 and traded as high as $30.69. The Andersons shares last traded at $30.38, with a volume of 114,136 shares changing hands.
ANDE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -434.00 and a beta of 0.74.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Andersons by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after buying an additional 336,774 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Andersons by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Andersons by 5,897.7% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 20,406 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $4,341,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)
The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.
