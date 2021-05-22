Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,077 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 777.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 273.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $65.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.56 and its 200-day moving average is $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.28. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $75.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $261,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,325.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 19,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $1,298,296.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,415,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,349,292.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,772,542 over the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.