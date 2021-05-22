Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,090 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in The Mosaic by 133.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 528.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

MOS stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

MOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.31.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

