Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,668 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Washington Federal worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 67.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 785,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,232,000 after buying an additional 200,028 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 76,382 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 46,582 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WAFD opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.89. Washington Federal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

